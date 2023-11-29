IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.08

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 13009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 111.11% and a return on equity of 29.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $81,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

