iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Stake Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $192,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $232,000.

IRTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average is $97.99. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.29.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. Equities research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

