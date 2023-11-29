Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sets New 1-Year High at $87.77

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.77 and last traded at $87.77, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.50.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,523,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,747,000 after buying an additional 322,581 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after buying an additional 307,031 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,358,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,749,000 after buying an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,221,000 after buying an additional 194,025 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

