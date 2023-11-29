Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Michele Murgel Sells 3,732 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 3,732 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $143,234.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,150.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michele Murgel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Michele Murgel sold 1,026 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $39,572.82.

On Monday, November 20th, Michele Murgel sold 3,448 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $133,575.52.

Intapp Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 278.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

