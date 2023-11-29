Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 6,964 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $267,278.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 621,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,840,389.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $50.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 2,385.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 86,253 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

