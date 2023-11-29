Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 4,736 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $182,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,605,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,637,143.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Intapp Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.61.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
