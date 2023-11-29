Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CEO John T. Hall Sells 4,736 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) CEO John T. Hall sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $182,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,605,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,637,143.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Intapp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $50.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 824.1% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,421,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after buying an additional 1,268,106 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after acquiring an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $22,484,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $15,593,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the last quarter.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.64.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

