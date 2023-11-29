Insider Selling: Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Sells 6,174 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Varex Imaging Price Performance

NASDAQ VREX opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varex Imaging

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,737,000 after acquiring an additional 47,691 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76,727 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 5.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 168,322 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after acquiring an additional 88,406 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,065,000 after acquiring an additional 66,993 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Varex Imaging from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VREX

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.