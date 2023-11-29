Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Senior Officer Sells C$485,133.63 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 44,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total value of C$485,133.63.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Kerry Lynn O’reilly sold 5 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.06, for a total value of C$55.30.

TSE TA opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.40. TransAlta Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TransAlta last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.4795663 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TransAlta from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.32.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

