Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,360,300.00 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $3,360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,801,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,757,207.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Monday, November 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.22, for a total value of $3,378,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.23, for a total value of $3,363,450.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.21, for a total value of $3,363,150.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $3,314,100.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.23, for a total value of $3,168,450.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $3,094,050.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $3,125,850.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $3,044,250.00.

On Monday, October 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $224.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.13. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a PE ratio of 141.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.