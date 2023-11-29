Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells 29,514 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,308.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,514,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PCOR stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86.
Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.
Procore Technologies Company Profile
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
