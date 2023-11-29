Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CEO Sells 29,514 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,308.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,514,933.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $63.80. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

