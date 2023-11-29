Insider Selling: Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) EVP Sells $1,338,350.00 in Stock

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $710.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $397.06 and a 1-year high of $730.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $643.24 and a 200 day moving average of $643.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Lam Research by 62,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Lam Research by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 39,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,190,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

