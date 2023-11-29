Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CFO Sells $2,208,613.20 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

H&R Block Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in H&R Block by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

