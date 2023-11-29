Insider Selling: GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) COO Sells 19,246 Shares of Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) COO Roger Chen sold 19,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,828,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,363,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roger Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, Roger Chen sold 21,165 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,904,850.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Roger Chen sold 32,711 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $2,682,956.22.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Roger Chen sold 6,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $459,436.25.

On Monday, October 2nd, Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $371,550.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Roger Chen sold 11,125 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $834,931.25.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.43 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded GoDaddy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

