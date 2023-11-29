Insider Selling: Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Insider Sells $474,875.66 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $474,875.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 485,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,022,940.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Caleres Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CAL opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.86. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.07 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Caleres in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caleres by 38.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products.

