Insider Selling: Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Insider Sells $1,142,000.00 in Stock

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

