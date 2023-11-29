Insider Buying: Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Chairman Purchases $384,852.60 in Stock

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) Chairman Shah Capital Management acquired 168,795 shares of Emeren Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $384,852.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,601,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,131,928.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shah Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, Shah Capital Management bought 99,219 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $232,172.46.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Shah Capital Management purchased 37,258 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $113,264.32.
- On Monday, September 18th, Shah Capital Management acquired 74,260 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $227,235.60.
- On Friday, September 15th, Shah Capital Management purchased 69,494 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $214,041.52.
- On Wednesday, September 13th, Shah Capital Management acquired 39,709 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $123,494.99.
- On Friday, September 8th, Shah Capital Management bought 79,299 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $248,998.86.
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Shah Capital Management purchased 34,493 shares of Emeren Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $114,516.76.
- On Friday, September 1st, Shah Capital Management bought 81,000 shares of Emeren Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $259,200.00.
Emeren Group Trading Up 4.4 %
SOL opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.93 million, a PE ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.07. Emeren Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48.
Institutional Trading of Emeren Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in Emeren Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 276,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emeren Group by 273.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 58,402 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 63.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 537,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 208,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Emeren Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Emeren Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Emeren Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.
