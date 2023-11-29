Insider Buying: Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Director Buys C$5,407,820.00 in Stock

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,407,820.00.
John Stanley Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 24th, John Stanley Bailey purchased 2,000 shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,780.00.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of HOM.U stock opened at C$9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$362.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.
