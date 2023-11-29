ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 724,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.00% of ICU Medical worth $129,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 23.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 6,850 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $883,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,331.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $84.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

