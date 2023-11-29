IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

