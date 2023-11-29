Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,495,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $34,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.15. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.