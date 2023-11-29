Hesai Group (HSAI) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “General industrial machinery,” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hesai Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -228.03% -323.81% -38.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hesai Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 89 204 300 7 2.38

Valuation and Earnings

Hesai Group currently has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 169.41%. As a group, “General industrial machinery,” companies have a potential upside of 20.66%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Hesai Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $174.37 million -$43.61 million -20.28 Hesai Group Competitors $578.92 million $197,857.14 -7.92

Hesai Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “General industrial machinery,” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

