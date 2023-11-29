Heel Kenneth Van Buys 100,000 Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) Director Heel Kenneth Van acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,400 shares in the company, valued at $46,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICU opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. SeaStar Medical Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SeaStar Medical by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 346,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 96,972 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaStar Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

