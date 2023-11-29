Head-To-Head Survey: Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Ecosciences (OTCMKTS:ECEZ – Get Free Report) and GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of GFL Environmental shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ecosciences and GFL Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A GFL Environmental -1.60% 4.80% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecosciences N/A N/A N/A $0.00 N/A GFL Environmental $7.45 billion 1.36 -$239.84 million ($0.44) -62.39

This table compares Ecosciences and GFL Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ecosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GFL Environmental. GFL Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ecosciences and GFL Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A GFL Environmental 0 1 9 0 2.90

GFL Environmental has a consensus target price of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.22%.

Summary

GFL Environmental beats Ecosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ecosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems. The company provides bio-remediation services for sewers, sludge ponds, septic tanks, lagoons, farms, car washes, portable sanitation facilities, grease tanks, lakes, and ponds. Its products include Tank-Eze Wastewater Tablets, which provide active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe aerobic microorganisms to clean, control odor, and keep wastewater systems running with reduced downtime; Trap-Eze Grease Trap Tablets that offer active oxygen, nutrients, buffers, and safe anaerobic and aerobic microorganisms to clean, deodorize, and keep grease traps running with reduced downtime; and Wash-Eze Car Wash Tablet, which reduces noxious odors, spotting, and other problems associated with the use of reclaimed water. The company primarily sells its products to municipalities, retail consumers, commercial and industrial users, food processors, hospitals, supermarkets, restaurants, and the janitorial supply industry through a network of master distributors, full line distributors, and sales representatives. Ecosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers. GFL Environmental Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.