Head-To-Head Survey: Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Addentax Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bpost NV/SA 4.41% 18.02% 4.55% Addentax Group -3.91% -19.46% -11.46%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bpost NV/SA 1 2 0 0 1.67 Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for bpost NV/SA and Addentax Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bpost NV/SA and Addentax Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bpost NV/SA $4.61 billion N/A $244.96 million $1.01 4.85 Addentax Group $7.94 million 0.71 $1.32 million ($0.06) -22.00

bpost NV/SA has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bpost NV/SA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bpost NV/SA beats Addentax Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, E-Logistics North America, and Corporate segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. It also provides transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, and cross-border products, as well as value-added services. The company was incorporated in 1830 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

