Head to Head Survey: ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) versus CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBIZ and ACV Auctions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBIZ $1.41 billion 2.04 $105.35 million $2.41 23.94 ACV Auctions $421.53 million 5.73 -$102.19 million ($0.48) -31.17

CBIZ has higher revenue and earnings than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBIZ, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CBIZ has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CBIZ and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBIZ 7.84% 16.22% 6.17% ACV Auctions -16.61% -14.82% -7.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CBIZ and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00 ACV Auctions 0 3 8 0 2.73

CBIZ currently has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.19%. ACV Auctions has a consensus price target of $20.15, suggesting a potential upside of 34.72%. Given ACV Auctions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than CBIZ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CBIZ beats ACV Auctions on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services. The Benefits and Insurance Services provides employee benefits consulting, payroll/human capital management, property and casualty insurance, and retirement and investment services. The National Practices segment offers information technology managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and medium-sized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises. CBIZ, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

