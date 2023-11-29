Head to Head Contrast: Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) vs. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY)

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Technology Finance -2.31% 17.04% 7.31% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Technology Finance 2 1 1 0 1.75 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, indicating a potential downside of 8.16%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund.

Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out -6,596.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Horizon Technology Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Horizon Technology Finance and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Technology Finance $79.19 million 5.16 $21.15 million ($0.02) -612.19 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.7% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's New York Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. was formed on October 7, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.