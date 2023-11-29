Harley Michael Finkelstein Sells 3,317 Shares of Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.57, for a total value of C$234,066.43.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at C$99.83 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$44.06 and a one year high of C$101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.21. The stock has a market cap of C$120.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. CSFB increased their price objective on Shopify from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shopify from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

