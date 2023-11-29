Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 8th

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Harley-Davidson has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.86.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HOG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

