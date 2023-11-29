Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,550 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $70.66 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) EPS. Analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

