Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,302 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 1.46% of Park Aerospace worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 599,080 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $3,600,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 2,118.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 257,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $3,190,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,352,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 213,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Park Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of PKE opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.50. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.48 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 19.01%.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 96.15%.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

