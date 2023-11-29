Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,255 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,426,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 995.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1,803.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,647,874 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $26,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,091,136. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

