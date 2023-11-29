Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,237 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after acquiring an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.3 %

WTRG opened at $35.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.33%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

