Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

