Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 385,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GHY opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

