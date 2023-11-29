Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $352.42 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.82 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.50.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

