Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,431,000 after buying an additional 87,671 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.04 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $551,455.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,261 shares of company stock worth $1,378,727 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.