Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 16,668 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,006,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,105,000 after purchasing an additional 326,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 130.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 186,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 28.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,815 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at PGIM Global High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%.

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,027.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,781.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

