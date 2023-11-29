Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in First Solar by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in First Solar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,324 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $1,024,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,726.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,043 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

First Solar stock opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.61.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

