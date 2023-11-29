Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 14,341 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 32,076 shares during the period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PFN opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.51%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

