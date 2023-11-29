Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,438 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.34 per share, with a total value of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,454,388. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

