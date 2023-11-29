Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,960 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.07% of RLI worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 47.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RLI opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.74. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.25%.

RLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

