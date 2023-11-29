Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 23,517 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,517 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345,810 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $58,133,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4,967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,223,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159,508 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. bought 2,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at $21,335,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Invesco from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.