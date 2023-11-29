Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,662 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 130,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 68,763 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 131,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NSA stock opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $44.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.51%.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

