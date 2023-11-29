Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Franklin Electric worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,560,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,606,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,064,000 after buying an additional 34,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $87.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.69 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

