Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,634 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 115.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,466,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $455,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,732,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,458 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

EXEL stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

