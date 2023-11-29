Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 11,529 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Sanmina worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 519.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 815,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,732,000 after buying an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after purchasing an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sanmina by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,090,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,465,000 after buying an additional 381,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sanmina by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 333,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 301,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $69.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $298,836.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

