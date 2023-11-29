Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HP. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

