Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Gold worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGLD stock opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.82 and a twelve month high of $147.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $138.62 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGLD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.89.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

