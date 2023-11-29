Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $4.06 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.10% of Radian Group worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $941,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 929.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.3 %

RDN stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

