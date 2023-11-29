Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of AAON worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AAON by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in AAON by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AAON by 24.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAON Stock Down 2.6 %

AAON stock opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $900,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.